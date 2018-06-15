Bulldog was stolen from animal rescue and needs daily medication. Have you seen him?

Bentley was freshly neutered and just had a surgery to remove a mass from his right eye, the rescue said in a plea on Facebook asking for help finding the bulldog.

The post says he needs daily medication for his eyes and ears, as well as antibiotics and pain medication to prevent complications from his recent surgeries.

"Keep your online eyes peeled for Bentley, please," the rescue said, adding "We just want to make sure this wonderful lug is safe and that he gets the medical care he needs!"

The Facebook post has more than 700 shares and multiple comments asking about security at night for the animals.

The rescue responded to the security questions saying its kennels are outdoors on asphalt under carports and it hardly has room to park their animal control trucks at its facility just west of Highway 99 and north of Highway 180. FHAS is the county's animal control provider.

"Our closest neighbors are cemeteries" it said, adding that someday soon they hope to have a rescue site with secure kennels.

Anyone who has information regarding Bentley's whereabouts is asked to contact the rescue at 559-600-7387.