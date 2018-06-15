Apartment fire near Bulldog Stadium displaces six families. Did smoke alarms go off?

A fire Friday afternoon at an apartment building north of Bulldog Stadium forced six families to find temporary accommodations.
Fresno Fire Department officials said it appears smoke alarms did not go off to alert the residents, who were instead first warned by neighbors.
The fire in the 12-unit apartment on 10th Street just north of Barstow Avenue was called in about 2 p.m., said battalion chief Brad Driscoll.
The two-alarm fire started on the balcony of a two-story unit and spread to the adjacent unit, he said. The cause of the fire is not known and is being investigated, he said.
The fire was limited to the two units but smoke and water damage affected four other units, Driscoll said.
In all, 22 people were forced out, he said. They are being helped by the Red Cross.
It took about an hour to put out the fire, Driscoll said.
He said there were no reports that smoke alarms went off; the residents "were notified by the neighbors" that their unit was on fire, Driscoll said.
Comments