Caltrans worker struck by car on 41 in Madera County

A Caltrans worker was taken to a Fresno hospital Thursday after he was struck by a car in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
He was identified as Bradley Haupt, 44, of Fresno.
The CHP said Haupt was working on road repairs and was about 4 feet from the roadway on the shoulder at the time of the incident. Bethany Gunther, 32, of Woodland was northbound on 41 in a 1993 Geo as traffic slowed. In an effort to avoid rear-ending the vehicle in front of her, she swerved to the right and struck Haupt with the left front of the Geo. Haupt sustained minor injuries.
Gunther was not cited at the scene and the incident remains under investigation, the CHP reported.
