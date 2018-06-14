Officer shoots, kills pit bulls after they attack owner in downtown Fresno, police say

Two pit bulls were shot and killed by a Fresno officer after they allegedly attacked their owner in downtown Fresno on Thursday night.
Fresno police just after 9 p.m. officers received a call of sounds of a man being attacked by dogs in the 200 block of North Broadway Avenue.
An officer arrived in an alley behind the residence and could hear what sounded like dogs attacking someone in a shed in one of the backyards.
Two pit bulls then exited the backyard and entered the alley and began charging at the officer, forcing him to open fire to protect himself.
Both dogs were killed and the victim, identified by police as the owner of the dogs, sustained minor injuries.
