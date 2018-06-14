Fresno pastors oppose city's draft marijuana rules

A group of Fresno, Calif. pastors are rallying opposition to legislation being drafted to regulate medical marijuana and allow dispensaries and manufacturing centers to operate.
By
A group of Fresno, Calif. pastors are rallying opposition to legislation being drafted to regulate medical marijuana and allow dispensaries and manufacturing centers to operate.
By

Local

Should Fresno tax marijuana operations? Voters to decide in November

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

June 14, 2018 12:55 PM

The Fresno City Council on Thursday voted to put a cannabis business license tax measure on the November ballot.

After hearing pleas both from pastors against allowing medicinal marijuana and from cannabis patients, the council voted 5-1 to approve the resolution.

District 2 Councilman Steve Brandau voted against it because he said it opened up the possibility for future councils to profit from and allow recreational marijuana.

He first moved to include a caveat to tax only medicinal operations but received no support.

Councilman Garry Bredefeld was absent.

The council has yet to approve a regulatory ordinance outlining what kind and how many marijuana operations will be allowed. The council will host a workshop on a draft proposal later Thursday.

  Comments  