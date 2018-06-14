Should Fresno tax marijuana operations? Voters to decide in November

The Fresno City Council on Thursday voted to put a cannabis business license tax measure on the November ballot.
After hearing pleas both from pastors against allowing medicinal marijuana and from cannabis patients, the council voted 5-1 to approve the resolution.
District 2 Councilman Steve Brandau voted against it because he said it opened up the possibility for future councils to profit from and allow recreational marijuana.
He first moved to include a caveat to tax only medicinal operations but received no support.
Councilman Garry Bredefeld was absent.
The council has yet to approve a regulatory ordinance outlining what kind and how many marijuana operations will be allowed. The council will host a workshop on a draft proposal later Thursday.
