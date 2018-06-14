Sanger police are asking for witnesses to come forward with information about a fatal early morning collision on June 14, 2018.
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Sanger. Police seeking witnesses

By Jim Guy

June 14, 2018 08:54 AM

Sanger police are asking for help from witnesses in their investigation of a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian early Thursday.

The crash took place on Bethel Avenue at Jenni Streets. Officers arrived about 2:25 a.m. and found the male victim in the roadway.

The female driver told officers she did not see the man in the darkness. The driver stopped immediately and waited for investigators, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call police at 559-875-8821.

