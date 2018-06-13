Sheriff joins probe into cause of Hanford fire that killed handicapped woman

A handicapped woman died in a house fire that is under investigation by both the Kings County Sheriff's Office and the county fire department, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The fire at a home in the 11500 block of Jones Street in Hanford, in a county island, was reported about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The home was fully engulfed with flames shooting 25 feet into the air when the Kings County Fire Department got there. It took about two hours for crews from the county and Hanford fire departments to put out the blaze and keep it from spreading.
When the fire was out, firefighters found the remains of homeowner Shelia Montgomery, 59. The nature of her disability was not disclosed in a Sheriff's Office news release.
Firefighters spent four hours investigating the scene Tuesday in hopes of determining the cause. The cause remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 559-852-2720 or the fire department at 559-852-2881.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold: https://twitter.com/fb_LewGriswold
Comments