Head-on crash with big rig injures Exeter man

An Exeter man sustained major injuries Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash with a big rig south of Exeter, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place about 2:30 p.m. as Justin Torossian, 31, was northbound on Road 204 south of Avenue 264 when he crossed over double yellow lines to pass a slower vehicle making a right turn. His Toyota collided head-on with a Freightliner driven by Michael Ray Jones, 36, of Fresno.
Both Torossian and Jones, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.
