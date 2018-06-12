Reportedly intoxicated man clipped by Amtrak in downtown Fresno, police say

A reportedly inebriated man was hit by an Amtrak train in downtown Fresno despite the train blasting its warning horn, police said.
The train was traveling north at about 30 mph near Belmont Avenue and Diana Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man was walking to the right of the tracks, about a foot away from being in the train's direct path, Fresno Police Department Lt. Carl McKnight said.
McKnight said the man, who is in his mid-30s goes by the street name of "Shadow," and may have been inebriated by drugs and/or alcohol.
The man had several injuries to his face, McKnight said, and was in stable condition.
Comments