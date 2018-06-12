Exeter man badly hurt in head-on crash with Freightliner

An Exeter man suffered major head trauma after crashing head-on with a tractor-trailer rig Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue 264 and Road 204 southeast of Exeter, Officer Ed Flynn said. He cited a preliminary investigation that suggests Justin Torossian, 31, may have crossed over a double yellow line to pass a slower car when he plowed into a Freightliner.
The CHP reported that Torossian was unresponsive at the scene. Flynn said Torossian was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The driver of the big rig only reported pain, Flynn said. He was also taken to Kaweah Delta to be checked out.
Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be factors in the crash, according to Flynn.
