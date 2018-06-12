Fresno teens stage a die-in in front of Rep. Devin Nunes' office

About two dozen protesters staged a die-in outside of Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis on Tuesday, the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that resulted in 49 deaths in 2016.
The demonstration was organized by teenagers from March For Our Lives Fresno as part of a nationwide die-in Tuesday to advocate for stricter gun legislation.
Elizabeth Grubb, who graduated from Clovis North this year, said organizers chose Nunes’ office because the congressman has an A rating from the NRA, and has taken over $22,000 in donations from the organization in the past.
"It's not surprising he has not supported measures to limit guns,” Grubb said.
Nunes' office does not comment on Bee stories.
The majority of protesters were teenage students and recent graduates from Clovis North and University High.
They brought towels and yoga mats to lie on instead of the pavement as temperatures outside approached 90 degrees.
Clovis police arrived about halfway through the protest to ask the protesters to clear the sidewalk by moving closer to the curb. Not doing so would result in a citation, the officer said.
The protest started at noon and lasted 12 minutes, or 720 seconds, for the approximately 720 people who have been killed in gun violence since the Pulse shooting, University High student Zofia Trexler said.
A previous Bee story found that Nunes does not use his Clovis office.
Grubb said the group was aware of that, and that the protest was largely symbolic.
Aleksandra Appleton, 559-341-3747 @aleksappleton
