Head-on crash north of Hanford caused by Fresno woman, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol reported that a head-on crash on Highway 43 Saturday afternoon was caused by a Fresno woman attempting to pass another car.
The driver was identified as Elida Barrios, 73. The crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. on Highway 43 near Dover Avenue, north of Hanford. The CHP said Barrios, in a 2017 Nissan, was southbound on 43 when she collided with Alicio Vasquez, 45, of Selma.
Vasquez sustained minor injuries, but his passengers, Sabrina Vasquez, 46, and Guadalupe Vasquez, 26, both of Selma, sustained major injuries. Michael Barrios, 76, and a 14-year-old juvenile in Elida Barrios' Nissan sustained moderate injuries, as did Elida Barrios.
All the parties were taken to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford.
