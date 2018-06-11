CHP cites DUI driver for major crash on Highway 99 in Madera

The California Highway Patrol reported a major injury crash Sunday night in Madera was caused by a driver under the influence of alcohol.
Brandon Wade Dees, 28, of Madera was arrested on charges of suspicion of driving under the influence. Dees and his three passengers were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
The CHP said Dees was southbound on Highway 99 south of Avenue 16 at a speed of 65 m.p.h. in the left lane when he made an unsafe turning movement to the right, left the roadway and slammed into a tree. The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. All four occupants were pinned in the 2014 Kia and were extricated by firefighters. The other occupants were Gretta Vasquez Flores, 24, Ismael Meza Rodarate, 24, and Scarlet Rose Estrada, 20, all of Madera.
