Los Angeles Man drowns in Kaweah River

A Los Angeles man is dead after being swept up by the Kaweah River on Sunday, Sequoia National Park officials said.
Around mid-day park rangers received a call of a visitor being swept down the middle fork of the river in Sequoia National Park. Both the park and Tulare County swift-water rescue resources responded. It was determined that the 36-year-old man went into the river downslope of the parking lot near the park entrance sign when he was swept away.
“With rising area temperatures, rivers look very inviting," U.S. Park Ranger Elizabeth Dietzen said.
"Please stay away as they are swift, cold and dangerous."
This is is the first fatality if the season, park officials said.
