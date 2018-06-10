Three teens admit to sparking fireworks-related grass fire in Visalia, investigators say

Three juveniles admitted to playing with fireworks that sparked a fast-moving fire in northwest Visalia Saturday afternoon.
At 3:21 p.m., Visalia firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire in a field at Doe Avenue and El Cajon Street.
A quarter of an acre was on fire and the blaze was moving at a average speed when firefighters arrived. But, when winds picked up to 12 to 15 mph, the fire spread quickly and threatened houses and fence lines, according to a department news release.
Additional response units were called to assist, totaling five engines and 15 firefighters.
Ten houses sustained damage to the back fence line and some trees, but there was no damage to the houses. The estimated damage cost is $5,000.
Three juveniles were questioned by a fire marshal and admitted to starting the fire by lighting fireworks in the field. The fireworks were legal and "safe and sane," meaning they do not explode or launch into the air.
