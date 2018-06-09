2 women riders injured after motorcycle crashes on Highway 180

Two women were injured Saturday morning on Highway 180 when one fell off her motorcycle and both were apparently struck by cars, the California Highway Patrol said.
Sgt. Joseph Bianchi said the CHP is investigating what caused the motorcycle rider to fall as she traveled east on Highway 180 around 10:15 a.m.
He said the rider fell off her two-wheel motorcycle and a woman on a three-wheel motorcycle stopped to help her. Bianchi said the women were likely hit by two cars that crashed into each other as they tried to stop for the motorcycles in the flowing traffic.
The women, described by the CHP only as middle-aged, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center but Bianchi said he didn't know the extent of their injuries. The car drivers were not injured, Bianchi said.
Eastbound Highway 180 traffic was at a standstill as emergency crews responded to the accident. Bianchi said lanes and traffic were back running as usual within 30 minutes.
Bianchi said the women may have been riding as part of a motorcycle group whose members stood and watched the accident scene from a distance.
Comments