Two men dead after crash near Kerman, CHP says

Two men were killed in a crash Friday northwest of Kerman, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The investigation was in its early stages, but CHP spokesman Victor Taylor said the men were killed after they were struck by a woman driving north on Lassen Avenue. The men were eastbound on Nielsen and their car overturned multiple times following the collision at around 3:30 p.m., Taylor said.
The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries, Taylor said. Names and ages of the men and the woman were not available. The coroner responded to the scene by the time firefighters extricated the men from the car.
The woman had the right of way, according to Taylor. He said the men were driving on a road that came to a stop at Lassen, but is not sure why the men pulled into the woman's path. Taylor said the intersection will be closed, but could not say for how long.
