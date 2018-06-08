Pregnant horse found tied up in Fresno home is due any day, SPCA officials say

A muddy white horse found tied up by Central California SPCA humane officers at a Fresno home showed no signs of being pregnant when she was found back in March.
A video posted to Facebook Friday by the SPCA shows humane officers walking the horse off of a Fresno home after they found her tied up and after the officers were forced to enter a property and rescue the frail horse, along with her colt and a stallion, the SPCA said.
Weeks after being cared for, and after not gaining much weight, humane officers performed a sonogram that revealed the horse had indeed been pregnant at the time she was found tied up. The SPCA said Friday that the mare is 10 months pregnant and due any day. A Wellness Fund is set up for anyone interested in helping the mother horse recover.
Her baby horse, who never developed properly according to the SPCA, died shortly after being rescued. The SPCA said he was living with "intense chronic pain."
When the horses were found in March, the SPCA said, they were found with overgrown hooves and "suffering greatly." The colt, who was eventually euthanized, was found crippled and lethargic, according to the SPCA. The SPCA did not provide an update on the stallion.
The tenants living at the home where the horses were found were not the horse owners. The SPCA said they belonged to the property owner, who apparently refused to comply with humane officers when the officers began looking into an animal cruelty complaint on the property.
Anyone interested in helping care for the horses can donate online or by calling 559-233-7722, extension 110.
