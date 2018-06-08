Guess who's pregnant? Fresno Chaffee Zoo prepping for a new arrival

Fresno Chaffee Zoo's animal population will be growing soon.

By one. The zoo announced on Friday that Siabu, a 29-year old female orangutan, is pregnant.

This will be her second baby.

The baby, her second with the zoo's 34-year old male orangutan Busar, is expected to be born in November or December, according to the zoo, though Siabu will be kept out of the exhibit and the public likely won't meet the infant until next spring.

“This is partly because of the colder weather, but also because it will give Saibu and her infant time to bond with one another," says Lyn Myers, general curator at Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The zoo’s veterinary and mammals teams are creating a birth management plan, which includes training Siabu for specific behaviors in case she needs assistance in raising the infant. There will also be a contingency plans in place for both Siabu and the infant in case of medical issues.

"It’s very important to have a plan in place so that we are prepared to step in and assist Saibu or her infant if needed,” Myers says.

Siabu and Busar had their first offspring, a female named Nadri, in December 2010.