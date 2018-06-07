Bicyclist hit in Clovis shuts down intersection

A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Clovis on Thursday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department.
A call came in just before 8 p.m. that a person on a bike had been hit at the intersection of Clovis and Barstow avenues.
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital, and is being treated. Police said they are not releasing any information about the bicyclist at this time.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The intersection remains closed for the investigation, and police say to expect delays.
