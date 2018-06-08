Fresno pastors express staunch opposition to city's draft marijuana rules

Fresno pastors oppose city's draft marijuana rules A group of Fresno, Calif. pastors are rallying opposition to legislation being drafted to regulate medical marijuana and allow dispensaries and manufacturing centers to operate. Brianna Calix ×

SHARE COPY LINK A group of Fresno, Calif. pastors are rallying opposition to legislation being drafted to regulate medical marijuana and allow dispensaries and manufacturing centers to operate. Brianna Calix