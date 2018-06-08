Andrew Janz returns to day job as a prosecutor, while preparing to face Devin Nunes

Two days after the June primary, Andrew Janz, the Democrat seeking to unseat controversial Republican Congressman Devin Nunes of Tulare, was back at his day job inside the Fresno courthouse.
The 34-year-old prosecutor from the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, who billed himself on the campaign trail as a "violent crimes prosecutor," attended court for the high-profile arraignment of Kyle Dwelle, the 18-year-old Buchanan High senior accused of threatening to shoot up graduation ceremonies on Thursday, the night he was supposed to walk with classmates.
Janz, wearing a blue suit and looking every inch the lawyer and candidate who just came in second place in the "jungle primary," put on his game face and argued for Dwelle to be kept in jail instead of being set free on $40,000 bail.
"The defendant fits the profile of a mass shooter," Janz told Judge John Gallagher. "He's a clear and present danger to the community."
Although Janz spoke from the floor and not the stump, the message matched his persona as conveyed to the public in his TV ads and in his mailers that depicted a determined, unsmiling, tough-on-crime prosecutor.
Although there are a few photos of him smiling on his Facebook page, in most photos he is not smiling.
Representing the teen accused of wanting to shoot up his own graduation was accomplished defense attorney Roger Nuttall, who prosecutors fear because he has history of taking their slam dunk cases and persuading the jury to see another point of view.
On this day in court, Nuttall knew Janz has just gotten 32 percent of the vote in the primary. That's not enough for Janz to claim with a straight face that he will doubtless slay Nunes in November, but it's enough to catch everyone's attention.
"He did pretty well," Nuttall said.
Nuttall said he likes Janz. "He's a real gentleman," Nuttall said. "He's doing his job. I have a lot respect for him."
In the hallway of the courthouse, Janz's experience on the campaign trail was evident. He didn't hesitate to pose for a photo for a journalist and agreed to be interviewed about the election results.
The vaunted Blue Wave was a bust in California. "I'm not sure why," he said. "I expect better turnout in November."
Janz was spectacularly successful in raising money in the first six months of the year, raising over $2 million. The theory behind the success is Nunes has angered so many people with his loud and polarizing defense of President Trump in the investigation of interference in the 2016 election by Russia that it opened up the pocketbooks of those who'd like to see him be retired to the dairy farm.
As a result of the fundraising success, there's a jocular saying in the Janz campaign. "We call him fundraiser-in-chief," Janz said.
But Nunes got 58 percent of the vote, so he's positioned well to win a ninth term in office when the election is held in November.
Janz, who took vacation time off to campaign but also did a trial, said he's back on the job again full-time and he'll be handling criminal prosecutions again until taking a leave of absence in August to campaign.
The mood in the District Attorney's Office was upbeat right after the election, he said.
Not only did he advance, but colleagues William Terrance and Robert Mangano won elections to judgeships, and Sally Moreno is advancing to the general election in her bid to be Madera County district attorney.
"We've really been supporting each other," Janz said.
The Fresno County Prosecutors' Association endorsed all four, he said.
"The membership is conservative leaning," Janz said. "They still think I'm the best person to represent them in Congress."
