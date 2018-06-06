Video from inside CHP helicopter shows dramatic rescue of an injured Yosemite rock climber
Yosemite National Park requested a California Highway Patrol helicopter for a rescue of a fall victim on the south side of North Dome May 4, 2018. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
Staff from the Oakland Zoo team up with National Park Service to reintroduce endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs into alpine lakes in Sequoia National Park. http://www.oaklandzoo.org/conservation-partners/mountain-yellow-legged-frog-project
"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.
An increasing number of Californians are using bicycles as a mode of transportation. The California Highway Patrol's Facebook page @chp encourages all road users, including motorists and bicyclists, to respect each other.
Are you getting ready to hit the road with a camp trailer, utility trailer or home on wheels? The California Highway Patrol wants you to safe. Here are their tips and the rules of the road for those driving with trailers.
After receiving the endorsements from the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association and the Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa toured the Heartbeat Boxing gym, which provides help for at-risk kids.
Bitwise Industries is opening The Hive, a 50,000-square-foot space for tech tenants inside a building that formerly served as a records warehouse and county offices at Ventura and Santa Fe streets in downtown Fresno.
Gordon Scott, who served as a US Navy petty officer 3rd class on the USS Lexington during World War II, survived the ship's 1942 attack in the Battle of the Coral Sea, the first aircraft carrier to aircraft carrier battle in history.