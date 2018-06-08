Take flight over Reedley Beach on the Kings River in this drone video

Reedley Beach can appear calm and serene on a warm day as seen in this drone video. But the City of Reedley warns that the water can be deceiving and dangerous. The city's website lists a number of safety tips to consider before entering the water.
Craig Kohlruss
Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

Local

Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.