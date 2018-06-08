'Be bold, be fearless.' He went from picking grapes to working for Bill Gates

Madera native goes from farmworker to software engineer Clyde Rodriguez picked crops as a child in California's central San Joaquin Valley. He's now a software engineer who has worked for Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. He addressed the class of 2018 at Madera High School's graduation ceremony June 6, 2018. Carmen George ×

SHARE COPY LINK Clyde Rodriguez picked crops as a child in California's central San Joaquin Valley. He's now a software engineer who has worked for Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. He addressed the class of 2018 at Madera High School's graduation ceremony June 6, 2018. Carmen George