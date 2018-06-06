TimesUp for these Valley district attorneys? Women dominate Merced and Madera races

In Merced and Madera counties, women candidates in district attorney races are outpacing male incumbents who, within the last year, faced sexual harassment allegations.
And, in both counties, the two ladies may become the first women to be the district attorney.
In Merced, Kimberly Helms Lewis led Larry Morse II with 65 percent of the votes, unofficial results show. Morse conceded the race Wednesday. In Madera, Sally Orme Moreno led her race with about 44 percent, ahead of challenger Paul Hornick, who had 33 percent of the votes. Incumbent David Linn received 22 percent of the votes and conceded the race Wednesday. Moreno and Hornick will head to a run-off in November.
Helms announced her candidacy just weeks after the Merced Sun-Star reported allegations from three former prosecutors who said Morse inappropriately kissed a married subordinate employee and made sexual comments to women in the office. Morse denied any wrongdoing and said the allegations were incidents taken out of context.
Bolstered by the momentum of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, Helms Lewis kept the issue of workplace sexual harassment at the forefront of her campaign. She said while Morse never made any inappropriate comments to her when she worked in Merced, the allegations raised by the former prosecutors were "not surprising."
Linn's campaign for re-election was marred by controversy. The Madera County Board of Supervisors censured Linn, a Vietnam veteran and longtime lawyer, last November.
In a report to the board, Linn was accused of workplace harassment, discrimination, and abuse. Linn vehemently denied the charges and claimed the board retaliated against him for opening a corruption investigation against them.
Moreno worked as a prosecutor with both Linn in Madera County and Morse in Merced County. She said she had no problems with Morse but left the Madera County District Attorney's Office "knowing the office would need help in four years."
"It became apparent that someone needed to step up and do the right thing, and if that person had to be me I was willing to do it," she said.
During national discussions about the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements and the rise of the Womens March, a barrage of women nationwide in 2018 ran for office.
Depending on November results, it's possible women may hold the district attorney office in the greater Central Valley from Sacramento to Fresno. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert declared victory Tuesday over challenger Noah Phillips. San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar was unchallenged. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager led her race and is headed to a November run off. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp was unchallenged.
Moreno doesn't believe gender was a key factor in her lead, she said. "Women are successful as prosecutors. It's not surprising that, in this time and in this place, the successful candidate happens to be a woman."
That two women led races in the Merced and Madera district attorney offices was a coincidence, she said.
Helms Lewis said the sexual harassment allegations against Morse were prominent early on in her race, but other issues later emerged. A central focus of her campaign was integrity, she said.
"The election results here in Merced County were overwhelmingly in support of change," she said. "Wrapped up in that is a message that the behavior that had been going on in the District Attorney's Office, that it’s time to stop."
If Moreno wins the November runoff, both she and Helms Lewis may be the first women to hold the district attorney office in their respective counties.
Moreno said she's no stranger to a male-dominated workplace. She previously worked in law enforcement and as an Army officer. "I've been in positions that are traditionally male, and I've learned to deal with that."
Helms Lewis said she's "humbled" and "honored" to be the first woman elected as Merced County District Attorney. "I think it’s important to bring a wide variety of perspectives to government at all levels. Having the point of view from a woman and being sure that point of view is represented in local government is important," she said. "It’s not just having women candidates, but candidates from a variety of backgrounds."
