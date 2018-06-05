Latest results in Valley races for California Senate, Assembly

Under California's primary system, the top two vote-getters in state Senate and Assembly races advance to the November general election.

That made Tuesday's election inconsequential in two San Joaquin Valley Assembly districts. As the only two candidates on the ballot in Assembly District 31, Democrat Joaquin Arambula will face Republican Lupe Espinoza in November regardless of votes cast Tuesday. The same goes for Assembly District 23, where Republican incumbent Jim Patterson and Democrat Aileen Rizo are set to face each other in the fall.

But in other contested state races in the area – one Assembly and four Senate – voters had decisions to make.

8th Senate District

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Republican Andreas Borgeas was leading the 8th Senate District race as of 8:30 p.m. by a wide margin, with nearly 60 percent of the early votes. Behind him is Democrat Paulina Miranda at 21.5 percent.

Borgeas is facing Miranda and Tom Pratt, also a Democrat, for the Senate seat. Mark Belden, of no party preference, is also running. About 47 percent of Republicans and 35 percent of Democrats returned their mailed ballots for the race.

12th Senate District

As of 8:30 p.m., Democrat Ana Caballero was leading the race in Senate District 12 as of 8:30 p.m. Johnny Tacherra and Rob Poythress were fighting it out in one of Tuesday's close races during the state's primary.

Caballero, Tacherra and Poythress are vying for the seat along with Democrat Daniel Parra. About 45 percent of Democrats returned their mail-in ballots early compared to 39 percent of Republicans.

14th Senate District

Republican incumbent Andy Vidak was leading the race with 41 percent of the vote. Democract Melissa Hurtado was right behind at nearly 40 percent as of 8:30 p.m.

Vidak is seeking to stay in the state Senate as he challenges Hurtado and Democrats Ruben Macareno and Abigail Solis. More Democrats, 45 percent, returned their mailed ballots early for the 14th Senate District race, with 38 percent of Republicans doing the same.

16th Senate District

As of 8:30 p.m., there were no precincts reporting votes in this race.

Ruth Musser-Lopez is the sole Democrat running for the seat. She faces Shannon Grove and Gregory Tatum, both Republicans, as challengers. With 53 percent, Republicans largely outnumber Democrats, at 28 percent, with the returned mail-in ballots for the 16th Senate District.

26th State Assembly District





No votes have been reported as of 8:30 p.m. for this race.

Republican incumbent Devon Mathis faces Republicans Jack Lavers and Warren Gubler as well as Democrat Jose Sigala for the Assembly District 26 seat. Republican mail-in ballot returns were up 53 percent in that district compared with Democrats' 32 percent.