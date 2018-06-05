Cars drive through cloud of smoke during Highway 41 afternoon rush hour

A fire burning on the Highway 41 embankment in north Fresno snarled the Tuesday afternoon commute.
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. It broke out on the west side of the freeway near the Herndon Avenue offramp.
Fresno Fire Department spokesman Robert Castillo said an investigator was talking to a person of interest related to the fire.
Castillo said the fire was quickly knocked down but crews would remain at the scene for mop-up. There were no lane closures.
The department tweeted a video that showed cars driving through a large cloud of smoke from the fire with apparent low visibility.
It has been a busy start to the week for Fresno firefighters, Castillo said. Just Monday, the department battled a grass fire west of Kerman, a residential fire, an apartment fire and a commercial fire.
Tuesday, there was a grass fire on Highway 180 at Peach Avenue.
Comments