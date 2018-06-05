Cars motor past a fire burning Tuesday afternoon, June 5, 2018 on the embankment next to the southbound lanes of Highway 41 in Fresno.
Cars motor past a fire burning Tuesday afternoon, June 5, 2018 on the embankment next to the southbound lanes of Highway 41 in Fresno. Christine Gromis The Fresno Bee
Cars drive through cloud of smoke during Highway 41 afternoon rush hour

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

June 05, 2018 05:50 PM

A fire burning on the Highway 41 embankment in north Fresno snarled the Tuesday afternoon commute.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. It broke out on the west side of the freeway near the Herndon Avenue offramp.

Fresno Fire Department spokesman Robert Castillo said an investigator was talking to a person of interest related to the fire.

Castillo said the fire was quickly knocked down but crews would remain at the scene for mop-up. There were no lane closures.

The department tweeted a video that showed cars driving through a large cloud of smoke from the fire with apparent low visibility.

It has been a busy start to the week for Fresno firefighters, Castillo said. Just Monday, the department battled a grass fire west of Kerman, a residential fire, an apartment fire and a commercial fire.

Tuesday, there was a grass fire on Highway 180 at Peach Avenue.

