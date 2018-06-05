Fire on Highway 180 may have been sparked by discarded cigarette, officials say

Firefighters battled a grass fire Tuesday afternoon that may have been caused by a cigarette being thrown out by a passing car.
About three fire engines were called to the scene of a fire at the westbound Highway 180 and the Peach Avenue off-ramp that began around 12:40 p.m.
Although the fire was contained, a Fresno Fire spokesperson said the No. 3 lane will be closed for about an hour from Peach Avenue to Minnewawa Avenue.
Although structures were not threatened, an engine was called to guard the surrounding neighborhood.
Firefighters have recently experienced a high volume of calls, the department said Monday night, causing them to ask off-duty firefighters to aid in the response of calls.
There were at least three significant fires Monday, Battalion Chief Richard Cabral said at a house fire in northwest Fresno.
