Family of five escape Fresno house fire without injuries

A family of five and their two dogs escaped from their home unhurt after it erupted in flames Monday night.
Just after 6 p.m. Fresno firefighters responded to the fire in the 1400 block of East Browning Avenue.
Homeowner Ruby Ohano said her family was up to their usual routine Monday evening when she felt a reason to get up and check on her home. When she checked her garage it was in flames.
Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Richard Cabral said the cause of fire is believed to have started from a vehicle in the garage.
He said the attic had heavy smoke upon arrival and it took about 30 minutes to knock the fire down. Hot weather, the type of roof and the amount of smoke were issues during the battle with the blaze.
The house is estimated to be damaged at least 30 percent and the entire roof will likely need replacing.
Ohano said when neighbors heard the news, they offered her money and didn't let her refuse it. She will donate the money to her church instead of using it to fix her home, she said.
Ohano says she has homeowner's insurance and she and her family will be just fine. Her mother, husband, nephew, son and herself live in the home. "I'm OK, my family is OK," Ohano said. "That's all that matters."
Firefighters have been busy Monday, as two vegetation fires were reported earlier, including a 90 acre vegetation fire that continues to burn near O'Neals.
At 8:32 p.m., the department tweeted that they asked off duty firefighters to assist them in responding to fires due to the high number of calls Monday.
