Fire at Fresno apartment near Fresno State being investigated as arson

A debris and grass fire that spread into an apartment near Fresno State is being investigated as arson, the Fresno Fire Department said Monday.
The fire in the 4500 block of East Sierra Madre Avenue south of Fresno State was called in by a passerby about 4 p.m.
The fire started in grass and debris but spread to an apartment building, so more engines were called in, Battalion Chief Todd Tuggle said.
The fire got into one unit of the apartment building. It was occupied but no one was inside at the time. Damage was estimated at $25,000.
Firefighters detected “multiple ignition points in the grassy area,” so fire investigators suspect it’s arson, Tuggle said.
No one was hurt.
Comments