Scariest places on the road? Intersections with stop signs that get ignored

As a child, I was taught to respect the importance of a posted stop sign. I grew up in the Fresno area, but my extended family resided in the South Valley. This meant birthdays, holidays and weekends were often spent traveling along some of the most desolate county roads the Valley has to offer. My father would often stress the dangers of the several intersections along our route. “Just because they have a stop sign, doesn’t mean they are going to stop,” I can recall him saying. The fear of being broadsided by an errant driver was apparent as my father would approach what he called the “danger zone.” He would always look left, right and left again before proceeding cautiously through the intersection. I admired my father’s defensive-driving habits growing up and I model them still to this day.
The first official stop sign appeared in the United States in 1915. In the beginning, it was small, white and square. Over the years the stop sign has evolved in size shape and color. Today, the reflective sign stands seven feet above the ground and measures 29 inches across one flat side of its octagonal shape to the other. The white border of the stop sign is one inch wide, and the word STOP is written in capital letters which are 10 inches in size. Some even have solar powered flashing lights. Which begs the question, how can you miss it? Sadly, many do. Traffic collisions involving drivers who violate right-of-way laws are a daily occurrence here in the San Joaquin Valley, often the result of another fatal traffic collision.
Every vehicle collision is dangerous; however, intersections collisions pose a greater risk. One of the worse traffic collisions I have ever seen as a CHP officer occurred within an intersection. Multiple lives were lost as a result of a broadside collision. The side of a vehicle is thin and has very little structural integrity. When a vehicle is impacted on its side, the occupants within the vehicle have little protection and absorb most of the impact, which can result in severe bodily injury.
How can you avoid being involved in this type of collision? The safe operation of a vehicle requires you to pay attention at all times. Being familiar with your surroundings and knowing the difference between two way and four-way-stop intersections is also important. A two-way stop intersection may have a yellow sign underneath the stop sign stating “CROSS TRAFFIC DOES NOT STOP.” It is critical you come to a complete stop before the intersection and only proceed forward after you deem it is clear of any oncoming traffic, just like my dad. At a four-way stop, if two vehicles reach the intersection at the same time, the vehicle on the left must yield to the vehicle on the right. Again, just because they have a stop sign doesn’t mean they are going to stop. Proceed only when you deem the approaching vehicle will have plenty of time and distance to stop.
The California Vehicle Code states the driver of any vehicle approaching a stop sign at the entrance to, or within, an intersection shall stop at a limit line, if marked, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection. If there is no painted limit lines or crosswalks, the driver shall stop at the entrance to the intersecting roadway. The law is simple — understanding why it is not followed is the difficult part. “Why didn’t they stop” is the first question families ask when they discover their loved one was killed by someone who ran a stop sign. In some cases, officers determine the driver was either under the influence, distracted or unfamiliar with the area. Whatever the reason, driving defensively and respecting the power of a stop sign, is the best way to remain safe on the road. Please do your part and drive safe!
Comments