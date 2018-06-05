Madera County supervisor David Rogers appears on his way to winning re-election

Madera County supervisors David Rogers appeared to be on his way to winning his bid re-election Tuesday night, while supervisor Tom Wheeler remained in a tight race.
With nearly 80 percent of the precincts reporting, voters in District 2 were poised to return Rogers to another four-year term with 66.44 percent of the vote.
His challenger, Al Galvez, president of Madera Unified School District board, had 33.26 percent of the vote. Rogers said he was humbled that voters in his district re-elected him to his second four-year term.
"I let the voters decide and they felt I was doing the job they wanted," Rogers said. "And I am happy to have their support."
Rogers said one of the biggest issues facing Madera County is the need for more water. He plans to work on enlarging Madera Canal, expanding the area's reservoirs and finding ways to boost the supply of groundwater.
In the tightest race of the night, incumbent Wheeler faced a battle for his Madera County District 5 seat.
Wheeler edged ahead of challenger Marc Sobel, who retired from the radio business in Southern California and now owns several rental properties in Oakhurst.
With 91 percent of the precincts reporting, Wheeler had 50.33 percent of the vote to Sobel's 46.23 percent.
Another challenger in the District 5 race, Nokomis Hernandez, received 3.33 percent of the vote.
District 1 Supervisor Brett Frazier ran unopposed.
