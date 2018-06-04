Cool off for free. Fresno offering swim lessons, swimming for children

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle. The National Weather Service ×

SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle. The National Weather Service