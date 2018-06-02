28th annual Rainbow Pride parade in Fresno takes on deeper meaning ahead of primaries

Saturday's Rainbow Pride Festival and Parade that took over Tower District in Fresno wasn't all rainbows and cute costumes under the sun, even if that was the sight as far as the eye could see.
Organizers estimated 4,000 people attended the annual event that celebrates and unites the gay community. Coming just days before the June 5 primary, Jeffery Robinson, CEO of Community Link and coordinator of Fresno Rainbow Pride, said inviting LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ politicians was fundamental to the progress of the gay community.
"This year they knew they needed to be here with us. They needed to show their support," Robinson said. "It's always been about the politics and it's always been about visibility and demanding what is fair and equal."
He likened the 28th annual parade to the ones held in San Francisco and Los Angeles due to the volume of political figures who showed up to support the LGBTQ community. Among them, Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, and Fresno Superior Court Judge candidate Roger Wilson waved at crowds atop convertibles.
A grand marshal for the parade this year was state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, considered a strong voice for the gay community in the state. He said showing up to Fresno's parade Saturday was important because it gave him a better sense of the central San Joaquin Valley. He's currently advocating for the state to provide easier access to HIV testing and seeking solutions and resources for homeless youth, 40 percent of whom identify as LGBTQ, he said.
"We've learned that we have to have a deep relationship with (legislators)," Weiner said. "We can't do anything unless we have the support of non-LGBTQ colleagues."
More than 70 entries paraded down Olive Avenue for nearly two hours, according to Robinson. Among those most recognized were the March for Our Lives Fresno group, chanting "no more violence, end gun violence." Several Fresno LGBTQ advocacy groups marched and other entries varied from Planned Parenthood to Yosemite National Park rangers.
Sugar Vasquez, 22, of Fresno, has attended the gay pride parade with her mom since she was 2 years old. Over the years, she has seen the community grow along with the support from businesses who sponsor the event. It's something that her mom, Joey Fernandez, 44, appreciates.
"To know that they support us makes me want to support them," Fernandez said. "Maybe I will buy a Subaru with my next purchase and I'll keep going to Walmart because those kinds of things matter with my daughter being a lesbian."
