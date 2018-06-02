Two climbers fall to their deaths off El Capitan in Yosemite National Park

Two rock climbers fell to their deaths while scaling El Capitan in Yosemite National Park Saturday morning.
At 8:15 a.m., park rangers received multiple 911 calls reporting an incident at El Capitan. Park rangers and search and rescue personnel responded and found the bodies of the two climbers, who had been attempting to ascend the Freeblast Route, on the southwest side of the sheer granite rockface.
The identity of the climbers is not being released pending family notification. This investigation is ongoing.
The accident came two weeks after another climber died after falling off the cables while hiking Half Dome in the park.
