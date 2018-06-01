North Fork 10-year-old taken by mother in apparent custody battle, Madera sheriff says

A 10-year-old North Fork girl has apparently been abducted by her mother in a custody battle, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Authorities are on the lookout for 10-year-old Isla June Duncan who is believed to be with her mother, Viviana Andrea Duncan, 43.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Kayla Serrato said the sheriff's office was called Friday afternoon. Family members told deputies that Duncan took Isla from her home around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and said they were going to dinner, but never returned.
Serrato said Isla has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and pink flip flop sandals. Her mother has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen driving a 2008 Ford Edge, tan in color, with a California license plate 7TNH812.
Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 559-675-7770. Anyone who spots Isla, her mother or the Ford SUV is asked to call 911.
