A 10-year-old dog was taken from his family. Police need help getting him back

Police are asking for help locating a dog taken from its owners in a Walmart parking lot in southeast Fresno.
The dog, a 10-year-old shiatsu named Champ, was picked up while on a walk with his owner. He's been missing since May 13. Video footage shared by the Fresno Police Department shows the dog following behind his owner in the parking lot around 8 a.m. when a white pickup truck approaches.
The driver gets out and takes the dog.
"The owners of Champ are very distraught and feel they have lost a member of the family," detective Donnie Dinnell said in a release on the incident.
According to police, the driver did remain in the area for some time and may have thought that dog was abandoned. They are asking that Champ be returned, no questions asked.
Anyone who recognizes the truck can call detective Dinnell at 559-612-6334.
"We only want to return the dog to his owners who are truly lost without him," Dinnell says.
