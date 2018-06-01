Yosemite National Park helicopter assistant honored with prestigious national award

A Yosemite National Park assistant helicopter foreman was honored for his "exemplary" aviation safety skills and dedication to his job, the national park service announced.
Andrew Davenport, assistant helitack foreman, was given the 2018 Wright Brothers National Aviation Safety Award for promoting aviation safety during his work during the busy wildfire and search-and-rescue seasons.
The award is considered a rare one and is given annually to aviation specialists who show commitment to safety. It also is given to those who promote "an open-minded attitude" when it comes to preventing mishaps and aviation accidents, the national park service said.
Davenport was recognized for his help in the Detwiler, South Fork and Empire fires and other rescue operations. Yosemite Chief Ranger Kevin William said "Davenport embodies all the qualities that this award recognizes both in the air and on the ground."
Those who receive the award do so also for communicating effectively to improve aviation safety.
