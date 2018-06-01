Woman struck by Jeep after falling out while getting in. CHP says driver was drunk

A woman who tried to enter a Jeep on Thursday night in Coarsegold was severely injured after falling out, and the driver of the Jeep was arrested for alleged DUI, according to the California Highway Patrol.
According to the CHP, Constance Hughes, 18, was injured when she tried getting into the Jeep driven by Jake Curtis, 23.
Curtis was baking out of a driveway at the time of the accident and is suspected of being under the influence at the time the Jeep struck Hughes, the CHP said. Curtis was arrested.
Hughes was flown to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries. The accident happened along Corral Drive around 9 p.m.
