Sheriff's office investigating inmate death at Fresno County Jail

Detectives are investigating the death of an inmate who had been suffering alcohol withdrawals, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, a correctional officer found an inmate unconscious during a routine cell safety check.
He administered CPR, but an emergency medical service crew declared him dead about 25 minutes later.
The inmate has been identified as Timothy Ray Flores, 56, of Fresno.
Fresno police arrested him two days earlier for being drunk in public. Since being booked, he had visited the jail's medical unit for alcohol withdrawals.
The sheriff's homicide unit and the District Attorney's Office are investigating the death. The cause of death should be known following the results of toxicology tests.
