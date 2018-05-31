DMV to alleviate wait times by opening some locations on some Saturdays

For anyone who's waited in line at the DMV, the California Department of Motor Vehicles feels your pain and is looking to do something about it.
The department announced Thursday it will begin offering Saturday services starting in June.
The announcement comes with some caveats.
The services will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16 and 23 at 40 of the department's field offices. The Clovis office at 2103 Shaw Ave. and the Olive avenue office in Fresno are included on the list.
Starting in July, the designated offices will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month.
Behind-the-wheel exams will not be available on Saturdays, but for anything else, appointments can (and totally should if you've never) be scheduled 90 days in advance using the DMV’s website or calling 800-777-0133
Those applying for a REAL ID (and that makes up a good portion of those headed to the DMV these days, no doubt) are required to visit the DMV and should make sure they have the required documents on hand.
You can see that list on the DMV website.
Of course, there are some services, (driver license and ID card renewals, notice of transfer and the like) can be done online at www.dmv.ca.gov, thus cutting your wait time all together. There are self-service terminals at 60 DMV field offices (including those in Fresno and Clovis) that allow customers to renew their vehicle registration, with new registration cards and license plate tags printed on the spot.
Comments