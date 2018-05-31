He was headed to a coffee shop when he was hit by a Fresno city bus. His family is suing

The city of Fresno is being sued by the family of a pedestrian who was run over and killed by a city bus driver in what police say was a hit-and-run.

Javier Silva, 62, was in the crosswalk when he was killed Jan. 19 at Shields and Fruit avenues after being hit by a bus driven by Rudy Alderette, police said.

In Fresno County Superior Court, Silva's widow, Maria Silva, and their son, Miguel Silva, have accused the city and Alderette, 69, of negligence. The Silvas are seeking unspecified damages for loss of love, comfort, care, protection and companionship.

Fresno attorney Nicholas "Butch" Wagner, who represents the Silva family, said on Thursday that the death of Silva "was an abrupt, brutal end to a caring, sweet man's life." Wagner said Silva was doing his daily routine of heading to a nearby coffee shop when he was hit by the bus.

Fresno spokesman Mark Standriff said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

After the deadly collision, Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters at a news conference that Alderette told investigators he thought he had hit a box.

Fresno Area Express bus driver Rudy Alderette walks out of a Fresno courtroom after pleading not guilty on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, to felony hit and run causing death. LEWIS GRISWOLD lgriswold@fresnobee.com

Dyer said the deadly incident took place at 6:08 a.m. as Silva, who had the right-of-way, was walking across Shields from the northwest corner with Fruit. He was in the crosswalk, the chief said.





Alderette was northbound on Fruit making a left turn to westbound Shields when he ran over Silva, hitting him with the front of the bus and a back wheel.





Dyer said that a video from a local business captured the hit-and-run.





After the collision, police contacted FAX officials, who used their GPS system to track down Alderette at Millbrook and Shields avenues. Dyer said when Alderette was told that he had struck a pedestrian, he broke into tears.





Alderette had been driving FAX buses for 18 years. Dyer has said there was no indication that Alderette saw the pedestrian, but that as a driver, he had "a duty and responsibility to remain at the scene" of the collision.

Alderette has been charged in Fresno County Superior Court with a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run causing death. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is free on $6,000 bail. His next court hearing is June 15.

In filing the lawsuit, Wagner said Silva lived a fruitful, prosperous life as a farm worker. "It's just horrible that his life was cut short at 62 years old," Wagner said, noting that Silva was buried in a small town in Mexico.