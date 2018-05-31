Bat in Madera County tests positive for rabies, health officials say

Rabies.
That's what a bat tested positive for in Madera County in May, according to the county's Department of Public Health.
According to a news release from the health department issued Thursday, the bat was found in Oakhurst and is the second animal this year that is confirmed to have tested positive for the rabies virus in the county. Though the virus is rare, Madera County's Department of Public Health Director Sara Bosse said it can be fatal.
The virus is transmitted through saliva from an infected animal who bites another animal or a human. Anyone bitten by a wild animal should wash the wound with soap and water, according to the health department.
If the wound appears to require further medical attention, residents should consult with their healthcare provider or the department of public health.
According to the department, signs of an animal with rabies include: unusually tame wild animals; nocturnal animals who are active during the day; pets having difficulty walking, eating or drinking; bats that are unable to fly or are caught by domestic animals.
The department also said that cats and dogs should be vaccinated in order to keep them from getting rabies. If those domestic animals are exposed to rabid animals, they may need to be euthanized, health officials said.
The health department encourages residents to stay away from unfamiliar animals and to keep garbage enclosed to keep wild animals away.
For more information about rabies, call the Madera County Department of Public Health at 559-675-7893 or visit the California Department of Public Health website. For information on animals vaccinations, call the Madera County Animal Services at 559-675-7891 or visit their website.
Comments