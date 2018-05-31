Dead male body found on a north Fresno park trail, police say

A dead man's body was found "slumped over" in a north Fresno park Thursday, according to Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez.
It's unclear how the man died, but Gomez said investigators are treating the death as suspicious. Homicide detectives were on scene. The man was found sitting on a trail near Spano Park, north of the Palm and Nees avenues intersection.
Gomez said a cup with a liquid substance was found near the body, but it was not immediately clear what it contained. Gomez added that there is a "strong possibility" the man is homeless, and he noted the park typically attracts transients. An ID card was found on the man, but the coroner was expected to perform an autopsy and identify him.
Gomez said police responded to the park around 6 a.m. He said a homeless person alerted a security guard at a nearby business center about the body. That security guard called police.
Police officers blocked off a trail near Spano Park as the investigation continued.
Comments