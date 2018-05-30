'Dreams come true.' Watch these Visalia students dance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

The families of many students at Washington Elementary School in Visalia don't have enough money to enroll their children in dance classes.
Principal Liz Serrato wished that wasn't the case and made a free after-school dance club.
Ellen DeGeneres and her DJ tWitch thought that was wonderful. So wonderful, in fact, that tWitch surprised the club by showing up at Washington Elementary and teaching a dance lesson. There were lots of excited screams, hugs and tears.
Then the students got to perform with him Tuesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
"My school is a school that nobody wanted to bring their kids to," Serrato said tearfully on a video the show aired. "And I promised myself that I was going to change that."
The club got to the Ellen show with help from a message dance teacher Mackenzie Bradberry sent to tWitch, who was taking requests for dance lessons via his digital series, "tWitch Please... Help Me Dance!"
After he showed up at the Visalia school, one student said, "Now I feel like I can do anything."
"Because of the dance club, my students are now empowered," Serrato said. "They're confident."
That confidence got a national spotlight Tuesday as they danced along to Meghan Trainor's "No Excuses." Dressed in jeans, T-shirts and sneakers, the girls bopped gleefully along together, with one doing a front flip across the stage.
After it was done, they got a surprise that their dance club would receive $20,000 from Shutterfly.
Then tWitch and DeGeneres told the girls how proud they are of them.
"And Ellen," tWitch said, "it's just important also for them to know that dreams come true. You know what I mean? Like it doesn't matter where you are … that doesn't make it where you're going to be. You dream, and you dream big. You can make it happen."
