Woman dies in early morning crash. She wasn't wearing a seat belt, CHP says

A 29-year-old Fresno woman is dead and a 27-year-old Dinuba man was hurt after a rollover crash northeast of Reedley. Neither person was wearing a seat belt, the California Highway Patrol reports.
CHP got a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday about the crash at Alta and Edgar avenues, south of Highway 180.
The CHP says the driver of the 1990 GMC failed to take the curve on Edgar Avenue, went off road and the vehicle overturned.
Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle, according to CHP. The woman died at the scene. The Dinuba man, Jackie Ray Cross, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
CHP says it's unclear which person was driving and the cause, including whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor, is under investigation.
