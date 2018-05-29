5-year-old boy dies a day after near-drowning accident at Lake Kaweah

A 5-year-old Visalia boy died a day after needing to be rescued from Lake Kaweah while spending time on a house boat with his family.
Tulare County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a drowning at 6:25 p.m. Sunday where the house boat was anchored near the shore at Greasy Cove.
Officials say the boy, V. Damian Ellis, had been wearing a life jacket, but took it off because he was watching a movie and was cold.
Ellis' 8-year-old brother heard a commotion at the rear of the boat, officials say, and attempted to get his brother out of the water.
When Ellis was brought to shore by others, nearby nurses performed CPR while the wife of one of the nurses drove her boat to locate deputies who were responding to the call.
The lake patrol took the boy to the marina where an ambulance met them to take him to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. He was then flown to Valley Children's Hospital.
Ellis died Monday, officials confirmed.
The sheriff’s office reminds everyone that children under the age of 13 must wear life jackets while on a boat or personal watercraft in motion on the water.
