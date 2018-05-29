Pacific Crest Trail backpacker Stephen McGuire, 67, was reported since May 23, 2018, according to an alert issued May 27 by Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park. Officials reported on May 27, 2018 that he was found safe and in good health.
Missing hiker from Pacific Crest trail found safe, but tired

By Jessica Johnson

May 29, 2018 10:12 AM

The reported missing hiker from Pacific Crest Trail, Stephen McGuire, 67, was located safe and in good health on Monday, according to park officials.

Winter storms delayed McGuire from progressing along his planned route, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials said.

The storms in high elevations of the Sierra Nevada caused concern for McGuire's safety when he was reported missing May 23.

Officials say McGuire, who is a resident of Washington state, appreciated rescue efforts by Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Devil's Postpile National Monument, Inyo National Forest and El Dorado National Forest's Carson Pass Information Center.

