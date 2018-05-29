Bitwise continuing to spread its wings in downtown Fresno. Latest venture is colorful, too

SHARE COPY LINK Bitwise Industries is opening The Hive, a 50,000-square-foot space for tech tenants inside a building that formerly served as a records warehouse and county offices at Ventura and Santa Fe streets in downtown Fresno. John Walker The Fresno Bee

Bitwise Industries is opening The Hive, a 50,000-square-foot space for tech tenants inside a building that formerly served as a records warehouse and county offices at Ventura and Santa Fe streets in downtown Fresno. John Walker The Fresno Bee